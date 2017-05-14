3 beachgoers at park run over by county truck

MIAMI (AP) - Police say three beachgoers at a Miami-area park suffered scrapes and bruises after they were run over by a county pickup truck.

Miami-Dade police say the driver of the pickup, 23-year-old county employee Kevin Gonzalez, told them he didn't see the three before his Ford F-150 truck rolled over them as they sunbathed. The incident happened late Friday at Crandon Park on Key Biscayne.

The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2qFUlVH ) that no charges have been filed against Gonzalez.

The three beachgoers suffered injuries mainly to their legs and feet but were not seriously hurt.

