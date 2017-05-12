Tucson police: Woman allegedly switched flour for formula

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police are warning residents about possible tampering with infant formula and say one child has been released from a hospital after getting sick from ingesting tampered formula.

Police Chief Chris Magnus says a 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly swapping formula with flour and then returning the tampered product to several Tucson stores for refunds.

Magnus says the alleged scheme apparently was motivated by money and may have been going on for as long as two months.

Police held a Thursday night news conference to disclose the arrest and warning the public to check the seals of powdered formula.

Magnus says the child who got sick is in good condition.