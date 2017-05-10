Newborn kitten photo shoot is the cutest thing you'll see all day

- Children and newborns are regularly the focus of a Michigan photographer's photoshoots, but this "pawticular" newborn photo shoot was especially adorable.

Kitty Schaub of Kitty Lee Photography says she photographs a lot of newborns and just happened to have her props out when the idea to shoot her five-year-old daughter's kitten, Luna, "just kind of happened."

The result is a tiny kitten asleep, snuggled in sweet blankets and headbands, and even holding a stuffed animal. "She didn't even notice," said Schaub. "We had to wake her up to get pictures of her eyes!"

Schaub says the shoot was really quick, she just picked Luna up while she was sleeping and wrapped her up.

Since Luna was sleeping most of the time, she didn't even seem to notice, but Schaub's daughter loves the photos.

The adorable photos have now been turned into a kitten calendar with profits benefiting the organization "Save A Stray."