The City of Orlando and Orange County Government, in collaboration with Pulse, have jointly designated June 12, 2017, as “Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness.” June 12 will be dedicated to honoring the memory of the 49 innocent Pulse victims, supporting survivors and recognizing the compassion and love that was displayed by the Central Florida community following the tragedy.



Orlando United Day is an opportunity to join with others in Acts of Love and Kindness to continue the unity that followed the tragedy. Engaging in these activities on June 12 is a respectful and loving way to remember and honor the lives of those taken and to show compassion to those who need support.



To remember the victims and honor the survivors, a number of community events and activities will take place on Monday, June 12, 2017.



To learn more about the events, click here.