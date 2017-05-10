People are loving this school nurse's Adele parody video News People are loving this school nurse's Adele parody video A school nurse in Iowa is getting a dose of internet fame after making a hilarious video parodying Adele's song "Hello."

Kelli Peterson is the school nurse for the entire Mediapolis School District. She is also a big Adele fan. This week is National Nurses Week, so Peterson wanted to do something fun and special for her fellow school nurses to enjoy.

So, she and her principal changed the lyrics of the popular Adele song "Hello" from being about an emotional break up to instead chronicle the trials and tribulations of school nurses.

The video even became a family affair. Peterson's husband dubbed her lyrics over the instrumental version of the song, and their eight-year-old daughter acted in the music video that they filmed on location at Mediapolis Elementary School.

The video garnered tens of thousands of views online in just two days.

Peterson may sing about the hardships of her job in the hilarious video, but it's clear loves her job and the kids she cares for.

She told local news station WQAD, "I've worked in the medical field for 20 years and this is by far the best job I've ever had."