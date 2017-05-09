Chaos at Florida airport after Spirit flights canceled

- Chaos erupted at the Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood airport after a legal dispute stranded hundreds of Spirit Airline passengers.

Officials say that the legal dispute is between the Pilot's Association and Spirit. The pilots ended up refusing to fly, therefore cancelling nine flights.

Passengers became so frustrated that they ended up yelling at the staff. A few people even needed to be detained. Many passengers felt this could have been avoided with better communication. One even questioned that if the pilots were on strike, why didn't anyone know?

Spirit has followed the incident up with a lawsuit in federal court over the pilots actions.

