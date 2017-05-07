TGen's Cycle for the Cure donates funds to cancer research while working out News TGen's Cycle for the Cure donates funds to cancer research while working out TGen's Cycle for the Cure allows participants to work out while raising money for cancer research. Fox 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) held their 7th Annual Cycle for the Cure, an event that raised money to fuel research right here in Phoenix, and hopes to one day wipe out cancer.

At TGen's Cycle for the Cure, a list of names hang from the handlebars that reminds riders who they are pedaling for.

"They give out these door hangers to put on your bike with people's names that you're spinning for, and over the years mine kept getting bigger so it's something that's near and dear to me," said Charlie Ganz, who had been cycling for six hours.

Everyone here has a story and how each of their lives have been altered by cancer.

"For me, there's been a couple people in my life who've had cancer, struggling with it now. I have a very good, close neighbor who's got stage 4 prostate cancer," said Bob Krakauer who is cycling for six hours.

And then, there are the survivors like Stacey Roswell.

"I'm a 14 year breast cancer survivor and recently diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia stage zero. Which means I have zero symptoms and my prognosis is good," said Roswell, who is an ambassador for Village Health Clubs and Spas.

One hundred percent of the profits raised from the Cycle for the Cure classes at Village locations across the valley are donated directly to TGen.

"Every dollar fuels these researchers to find a cure, find preventative measures, like liquid biopsies. They're finding markers in the blood to detect early cancer, what could be better?

Even though the list of names are a solemn reminder of loved ones, Roswell says she believes the work TGen does could prevent more names from being added.