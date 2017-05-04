Semi falls off of Rouge River Bridge in Detroit

- Only minor injuries have are being reported after a semi-truck fell off a bridge in the 75 construction zone when it collided with a smaller vehicle.

The truck driver lost control of the rig after colliding with a passenger car on I-75. The semi truck driver lost control and fell over the edge of the bridge and on to the street below.

Fox 2's chopper is above the scene and Kelly Rowe is giving you a live look on Facebook. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

Despite the severity of the accident, officials say only minor injuries are reported.

The accident is over the Rouge River Bridge, which is currently under construction for the next two years. CLICK HERE for more information.