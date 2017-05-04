Prisoner escapes state custody in Florida

- Authorities in Florida are searching for a prisoner who escaped a minimum security work detail at a food bank.

Media outlets report that Homestead Police spokesman Det. Fernando Morales says 40-year-old Marv Hubbard left his community work detail at Farm Share without authorization Wednesday. He says authorities and several K-9 units are conducting the search.

Morales says Hubbard managed to take off his Department of Correction clothes and escape.

Hubbard was incarcerated at the Dade Correctional Institution. He was serving a 20-year prison sentence for burglary. He arrived at the facility in August 2007 and was assigned to the community work detail in August 2016.