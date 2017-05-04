Ex-detective gets prison for stealing from migrant workers

- A former Miami detective has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing from undocumented migrant workers.

Prosecutors say former Miami-Dade Police Detective William Kostopoulos stopped two separate motorists in 2013 in order to steal their money. Prosecutors said the traffic stops violated the Constitution's promise that protects citizens from unreasonable seizures of their property.

The 49-year-old former detective was also convicted of obstructing justice after prosecutors say he made misleading statements to prevent the communication of information about his crimes to federal law enforcement officers.

He was convicted in February and sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Marcia G. Cooke.