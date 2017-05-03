Historical marker dedicated to slain Phoenix police officer News Historical marker dedicated to slain Phoenix police officer A historical marker has been dedicated in honor of a Phoenix police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty nearly a year ago.

On May 18, 2016, Officer David Glasser was shot and killed in a Laveen neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Baseline while responding to a burglary call. Officer Glasser worked in the Maryvale precinct and served in the unit's neighborhood enforcement team.

Officer Glasser left behind a wife and two children and on Wednesday morning, Phoenix police along with family and friends of the Glasser family came together for the unveiling and dedication of a City of Phoenix historical marker in his honor.

The historical marker will be a permanent addition among 38 fallen Phoenix Police officers, whose markers are placed throughout the city.

"This marker is a permanent fixture, and dedicated to his memory so that the community will never forget the ultimate sacrifice David made for our safety, and for those who served him," said one of the speakers at the ceremony.

During the event, Commander Sean Connolly, who served with Flasser, presented replicas of the markers to Glasser's wife, Kristin, and Glasser's other family members.

"It's bittersweet," said Sgt. Vince Lewis with Phoenix Fire Department. "It's an honor, but it's another permanent marker whose scar's still fresh on all of our hearts."

Among one of the event's attendees is Kathy Wallace, who lives in the area.

"Everytime you pass down Baseline here, and you're reminded of it every time," said Wallace. "It's a good feeling to see everyone here presenting this dedication."

Glasser's former colleagues also spoke about their fallen comrade.

"While akward at first, Dave was one of those that taught us to say love you to one another, every single day, at the start and end of our shift," said Commander Tom Van Dorn. "You just never know when you might be avle to say it again, or not say it again."

Officer Glasser's name will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers memorial in Washington, D.C. later this year.