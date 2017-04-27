Zoo unveils white tiger cubs News Zoo unveils white tiger cubs An Austrian zoo is boasting a brood of rare cubs. Four white tiger cubs made their debut at Weisser Zoo in Kernhof on Wednesday.

Falco, Toto, Mia and Mautzi weighed just two pounds apiece when born last month, but are now tipping the scale at 11 pounds.

The zoo director said he is overjoyed by the four bundles of joy.

"I feel like I am the father,” Herbert Eder chuckled. “For us, it's so happy when we see everything after the birth is fine. They are still alive and we don't need a veterinarian doctor and we don't need any help. The mother makes everything alone. It's fantastic."

Eder says the tiger cubs will be donated to zoos around the world that offer the best environment for them, once they are older.