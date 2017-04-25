Cactus Fire burns in the Bush Highway area

A brush fire is burning in the Bush Highway area, northeast of the Valley.

Throughout Tuesday afternoon, viewers have reported seeing smoke from the fire, and some have sent photo of the smoke column.

According to Tonto National Forest officials, the fire is happening on the Bush Highway, between the Granite Reef and Phon D. Sutton Recreation areas.

The fire has been named the "Cactus Fire". As of 7:30 p.m., the fire has charred an estimated 15 to 20 acres of land. A hotshot crew is reportedly at the scene, and Rural Metro firefighters are assisting.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials are asking people to stay away from the area of Bush Highway and Power.

MCSO asking the public to avoid the area of Bush Hwy just north of power due to a brush fire. pic.twitter.com/Tvc0nuQV96 — Maricopa Sheriff (@MaricopaSheriff) April 26, 2017

(Can't see the live Facebook video? Click here)

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on Social Media, online, and on-air for further updates.