Waymo launches public trial of self-driving cars in Phoenix

- Several companies have been testing self-driving vehicles in the Valley for months, but Waymo is now taking a big step forward with its technology.

The company announced on Monday they are inviting the public to test out their self-driving cars and Phoenix is the first city to host a public trial of the self-driving cars.

We’ve launched the first public trial of our self-driving cars in Phoenix, AZ! Join our early rider program: https://t.co/KdLkkbAPKo pic.twitter.com/twFo83OiyT — Waymo (@Waymo) April 25, 2017

If you would like to apply for the public trial, click here.