Tree planted in front of pitcher's mound of Md. high school baseball field

- Authorities in Queen Anne’s County said a tree was planted on a high school baseball field in what may be an apparent senior prank.

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff's Office said the tree was planted in front of the pitcher’s mound at Queen Anne’s County High School at some time between Friday and Saturday. On the pitcher’s mound, “Earth Day 2017” was written on the dirt.

The price tag of the $140 tree was still attached to the tree when it was found and the sheriff’s office is investigating where the tree was obtained.

The damage to the recently renovated baseball field has been repaired, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff at 410-758-0770 or contact them by email at sheriff-info@qac.org.