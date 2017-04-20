Serial Florida bank robber looking at 80 years in prison

- A serial bank robber is facing a potentially lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to four stickups last year.

The Miami U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Wednesday that 45-year-old Anthony William Carpio pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery in Fort Pierce federal court. Each count carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Court records show Carpio's spree began in March 2016, which he robbed a Daytona Beach Wells Fargo branch by claiming to have a gun. He was arrested but was released on bail, and then committed more robberies.

In October, Carpio robbed two other Wells Fargo branches in Daytona Beach and a TD Bank in Palm Bay. Each time, he convinced tellers he had a gun.

Sentencing is set for June 27.