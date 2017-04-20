Florida teacher who killed self did child porn alone

- The FBI says it has found no indication that a Florida middle school teacher who killed himself recently worked with anyone else to produce and receive child pornography.

The FBI said in a statement Wednesday that agents continue to try to identify victims of 33-year-old Corey Perry, who shot himself in the head earlier this month in a Nashville, Tennessee motel. Authorities say Perry shot himself just before FBI agents were to arrest him.

The FBI says numerous victims have been identified but did not say whether any of them attend Howell L. Watkins Middle School, the Palm Beach County school where Perry taught computer science.

In addition, no one will collect a $25,000 reward in the case because the FBI said Perry was located through unspecified sophisticated investigative techniques.