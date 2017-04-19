Florida man gets DUI charge after crash near Air Force One

- A Florida man is facing drunk-driving charges after crashing into a fence at Palm Beach International Airport with Air Force One parked nearby.

Local media outlets report that the early Sunday crash had the Secret Service investigating any potential threat to the Boeing 747 used by President Donald Trump. The president was at his Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend. No threat was identified.

Charged in the case is 24-year-old Bryan Hewey-Garcia, who investigators said fled the crash and reported a fake carjacking to authorities. In addition to DUI, Hewey-Garcia is charged with filing a false crime report and leaving the scene of a crash.

Palm Beach County sheriff's records show he was released on his own supervision. His mother said Hewey-Garcia had no comment and his father declined comment.