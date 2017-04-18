Bucs rumored to be next team on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' News Bucs rumored to be next team on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' The HBO series "Hard Knocks" has been taking viewers inside NFL training camps since its debut in 2001. Last year's mini-series featured the now-L.A. Rams. This year, NFL Films cameras are expected to be in Tampa with the up-and-coming Buccaneers.

- The HBO series “Hard Knocks” has been taking viewers inside NFL training camps since its debut in 2001. Last year's mini-series featured the now-L.A. Rams. This year, NFL Films cameras are expected to be in Tampa with the up-and-coming Buccaneers.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is likely to be a major focal point.

"I know I'll embrace it. You got to cherish the opportunity. The whole world gets to see how great of an organization this is," Winston said.

Though heavily focused on the gridiron, cameras often follow players off the field, as well. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said he looks forward to highlighting the city and the region.

"Anytime we can get in front of a national audience and showcase our city, it’s a good thing, and I think what they're going to see is a potentially great football team with good young athletes and a city that's on a parallel course," Mayor Buckhorn said.

Teams can volunteer to be on the show, or be appointed by the NFL. There are ways out of it, and it’s been said most coaches would rather avoid the distraction of a 30-man camera crew.

"I think ownership loves it. It expands the brand, gets the Bucs out there; this is what we're all about. The coaches won't want any part of it," said WDAE Sports Radio host Tom Krasniqi.

The team has not officially announced it will participate in the show, but is expected to make an announcement Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The new season of "Hard Knocks" will first air Tuesday, August 18 on HBO.