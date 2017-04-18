Sen. McCain announces new program aimed to help Valley vets get medical care News Sen. McCain announces new program aimed to help Valley vets get medical care Sen. John McCain is looking to expand health care for veterans with the help of the Phoenix VA, CVS and the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

- Sen. John McCain is looking to expand health care for veterans with the help of the Phoenix VA, CVS and the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Nearly 120,000 veterans who are enrolled at the Phoenix VA can now used the minute clinic at CVS Pharmacies. A similar service was also launched with the VA in Palo Alto, California last year.

The service allows veterans to see a nurse practitioner for common illnesses and injuries. Their visit would then be sent to the VA for follow ups.

"He is a crazy fat kid...why not call people what they are?" Sen. McCain on N. Korean leader. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/fBJFk9pnoV — Linda Fox 10 (@lindawfox10) April 18, 2017

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.