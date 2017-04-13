This SUV has everything -- for dogs

- Nissan’s latest SUV seems to have gone to – or maybe come from – the dogs. The ‘Rogue Dogue,’ debuting at the New York International Auto Show, incorporates a number of unique features designed to appeal to dog owners.

The automaker says designers used a survey of pet owners to determine the most popular features to add to the concept vehicle: A clip-in harness hook (requested by 81 percent of dog owners), a non-spill water dispenser (requested by 74 percent) and a slide-away dog ramp (requested by 55 percent).

Other additions include a poop bag dispenser, a dog washing and drying station, and even window-mounted cameras to capture your pup’s face as his tongue dangles in the breeze.

Nissan said more than 75 percent of dog owners in the survey said that having features specifically designed for their dog’s safety and comfort would impact their decision on which vehicle to purchase.

However, some social media users on Nissan’s Facebook page are concerned that such a vehicle may encourage owners to leave their pets in a locked, hot car – a potentially deadly situation. There’s no mention in Nissan’s marketing materials about features that might prevent that.

They may still have time to address that – as a concept vehicle, the Dogue Edition is not actually on sale in its current format. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a version in the future.

"Everything that we built into the Rogue Dogue project is actually very possible to add to a production Rogue, though you do compromise the available rear cargo area slightly for the ramp, storage compartments and the food and water dispensers," Rogue Dogue project leader Dennis McCarthy offered. "But really, next to your family, your dog is your most important cargo, so why not?"

The full modifications includes: