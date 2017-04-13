Large alligator surprises Venice homeowner

Photo via SCSO
 
 Photo via SCSO

Photo via SCSO

Photo via SCSO
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 13 2017 11:20AM EDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 01:10PM EDT

VENICE (FOX 13) - There may be a ‘welcome’ sign hanging at the door, but this may not be the kind of houseguest that these homeowners expected.

Deputies in Sarasota County were called to a home on Clubside Circle in Venice because of an alligator that walked right up to someone's door.

Animal Services estimates this guy was between 7 to 10 feet. 

The sheriff's office posted the pictures on Facebook, along with a reminder to show all reptiles courtesy during the upcoming mating season.

