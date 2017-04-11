WATCH: Fireball caught on camera streaking across sky News WATCH: Fireball caught on camera streaking across sky A woman was rolling when what appears to be a fireball shooting across the night sky in California was caught on camera.

- A woman was rolling when what appears to be a fireball shooting across the night sky in California was caught on camera.

The woman was filming herself in San Diego when she captured the fast moving ball of light behind her.

On the video, she hears a startling sound, followed by the big ball of light and jumps. "Did you guys see that? Did you guys see that?" she exclaims, then covers her face.

"What was that!" She tweeted. "I promise I thought it was coming for me!" she posted on Twitter afterward.

It's not known if what she saw was in fact a meteor.