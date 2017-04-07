Hillary Rodham Clinton offers support, criticism of airstrike on Syria [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Hillary Rodham Clinton on April 7, 2017 at Marriott Marquis Houston News Hillary Rodham Clinton offers support, criticism of airstrike on Syria If former Presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton still suffered a lingering ache from her defeat in November 2016, the sheer size and reverence of the capacity Annie's List crowd in Houston seved as a Texas-sized tonic.

"I think this crowd sends just the right message about what's going to happen in Texas in 2018!," said Clinton, who won the election in Harris County on Election Day 2016.

The former Secretary of State wasted little time getting to the topic of Syria, denouncing the genocidal murder of civilians with chemical weapons and supporting the retaliatory U.S missile strike against the Asad regime.

Moving forward, Clinton advised effective diplomacy aimed at peace and peripheral action to neutralize ISIS.

"The action taken last night must be followed by a broader strategy to end Syria's civil war," said Clinton.

The one-time First Lady then launched her own criticism of the current Commander-in-Chief, challenging President Donald Trump's consistency and professed compassion.

"We cannot in one breath speak of protecting Syrian babies and in the next close American doors to them," said Clinton, a reference to immigration restrictions imposed by President Trump's administration. And there was yet another warning, aimed squarely at The White House, which has signaled a willingness to shrink the global engagement and leadership of the U.S.

"It is good for our country that people look to us still with hope, knowing that we may not be perfect, but we have come closer to a more perfect union than any other place," added Clinton.