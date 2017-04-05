Man injured in personal watercraft crash with mother

- Official say a Kentucky man vacationing in the Florida Panhandle was injured when he and his mother crashed their personal watercrafts into each other.

Northwest Florida Daily News (https://goo.gl/QCOAUZ ) reports that the 22-year-old man was taken to a Fort Walton Beach hospital for a pelvic injury Tuesday morning.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigator says the man and his 52-year-old mother were riding near Joe's Bayou Boat Launch in Destin when the two watercraft collided.

The mother wasn't injured.

