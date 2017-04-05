Man charged with trying to steal vehicle with kids inside

- Authorities say a central Florida man tried to steal a vehicle with four children inside of it.

Treasure Coast Newspapers (https://goo.gl/odlr1p ) reports that 23-year-old Jairo Diaz was arrested early Tuesday and charged with four counts of attempted kidnapping, attempted vehicle theft and several other charges.

A woman at the Seminole Mobile Home Park told St. Lucie County deputies that Diaz had jumped in front of her vehicle, so she stopped to check on him. She said Diaz then jumped into the driver's seat and attempted to leave with her children, ages 1, 4, 8 and 10. Another passenger reportedly pulled Diaz out and held him until deputies arrived.

Deputies say Diaz violently resisted and head-butted a back window of a patrol vehicle.

Diaz was being held on $60,000 bond.

___

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com