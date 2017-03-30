WATCH: Villagers give this thirsty cobra a drink

- Most people wouldn't want to get anywhere near a cobra, but the people in a village in India knew it was looking for something.

The cobra was spotted in a village in the middle of a terrible drought. As some men were trying to wrangle it, one of them offered it a drink of water from a bottle, and the snake just drank it right up!

It's not known what the men did with the cobra after the free drink.

Western India has had a serious drought and heat conditions for several years now, creating "drought migrants," like this cobra, going in search of water.