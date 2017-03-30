Deputy accused of falsifying records at South Florida jail

- Officials say a sheriff's deputy assigned to work at a South Florida jail spent his shifts using his cellphone instead of conducting security checks.

Oreth Smith was arrested Tuesday following an investigation that also showed he falsified inmate head count records at the Broward County Jail. The 35-year-old deputy is charged with official misconduct and introducing contraband into the jail.

Broward Sheriff's spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright tells local news outlets that Smith is now suspended without pay.

An arrest report says an inmate complained that Smith wasn't conducting checks or head counts. His supervisors then watched surveillance videos to confirm the allegations. Officials say it's against the agency's policy for deputies to have personal cellphones in the jail.

Smith was released on bond. Records don't list an attorney.