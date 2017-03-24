Waldorf father kills self, 2 daughters, in domestic-related shooting

- A Waldorf father killed his two daughters and shot his wife before turning the gun on himself inside their home in a domestic-related shooting Thursday night, police say.

Officers were called to a townhouse in the 3300 block of Westdale Court on Thursday night around 8:17 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired. When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman outside of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Inside of the home, officers found her husband, Carlton Goodwin, 37, dead on the living room floor with a gun beside him. Officials say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The couple’s daughter, 4-year-old Laila Goodwin, was found dead in a bedroom upstairs. Her sister, 17-year-old Lashelle Goodwin, was found in the upstairs bathroom suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Their mother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on her current condition.

Officials are working to determine a motive, and the investigation is still ongoing.