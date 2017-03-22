Police: DNA links new victim to 'Baseline Killer' News Police: DNA links new victim to 'Baseline Killer' Police say DNA evidence has linked another victim to the serial killer known as the "Baseline Killer."

- Police say DNA evidence has linked another victim to the serial killer known as the "Baseline Killer."

Phoenix police say the DNA evidence linked convicted serial killer Mark Goudeau, also known as the "Baseline Killer," to a sexual assault in Mesa on February 27, 1985.

Police say Goudeau abducted the victim at gunpoint near Oak Street and Stapley Drive, forced her to drive to another location and sexually assaulted her. DNA testing did not become a readily available in Phoenix until 1998 and investigators were unable to identify the suspect.

In July of 2013, a Phoenix police cold case detective submitted the untested evidence for DNA analysis, which was then linked to Goudeau.

The statute of limitations for the sexual assault case expired in 1990, however, the victim has been notified that the suspect's DNA has been linked to Goudeau.

Goudeau was convicted in 2010 of nine counts of first-degree murder and is on death row.