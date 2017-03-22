Brothers choke and beat Michigan trooper, Good Samaritans fight them off News Brothers choke and beat Michigan trooper, Good Samaritans fight them off A Michigan State Police Trooper is thanking Good Samaritans who stopped to help as he was being attacked following a chase on the freeway.

The chase happened in February on U.S. 31 near the Indiana border but the video was only released this week. Trooper Garry Guild was attempting to make a traffic stop, when the motorcycle sped away and led him on a chase.

The motorcycle rider, Michael Barber, was riding the bike that was allegedly stolen. Barber slowed down once before he sped off to try and elude the Trooper.

After going off towards an exit, he changes direction and tries to get back on the highway. That's when he crashed through the ditch.

The trooper gets out and goes to arrest him when another car pulls up. A man gets out and runs toward the trooper to pull him off Barber.

That man was his brother, Travis Wise. He puts Guild in a chokehold and then Barber comes back to attack him.

That's when Guild's heroes show up. Jerry Burnham and his wife stopped to help first and a second driver pulled up as well. Together, they overpowered the brothers and assisted Guild with getting the men in custody.

Trooper Guild is doing much better and is back on the job. He's also thankful to be alive.

Barber and Wise are both charged with assault, resisting an officer, and several other counts.