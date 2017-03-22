Many offer support for Ayala decision on death penalty News Many offer support for Ayala decision on death penalty In recent days, many who identify at "pro-lifers" have come out to support last week's decision by Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala not to pursue the death penalty in any cases.

- In recent days, many who identify at "pro-lifers" have come out to support last week's decision by Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala not to pursue the death penalty in any cases.

Christine Henderson of Equal Justice USA says, "We stand with you State Attorney Ayala."

They stand together, calling for healing, instead of harm. Rallying for State Attorney Ayala and against the death penalty last Friday.

Rev Dr. Russell L Meyer of Florida Council of Churches says, "Justice is not about taking life. Justice is about helping life deflourish."

Organizations, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Equal Justice USA and Florida Council of Churches, say Ayala was right not to seek the death penalty in the Markeith Loyd case. Investigators say Loyd killed his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, her unborn child, and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Meyer says, "We want to say to every other State Attorney in the state of Florida, be just as brave in the name of God."

Dixon's mother, Stephanie Dixon, wants closure, rather than years of dealing with a death penalty case. She says it's a waste of time and money.

"I would love for him to die right now, but that's not gonna happen. So seeking the death penalty is not an option. Either way it goes, he will die in prison."

She adds that Ayala and her team should still be representing her family in this case.

"I support her, life without no possibility of parole, was just fine with me. Keep in mind I don't want to have to be dragged back and forth in court. I don't want to have to keep remembering the death of my daughter each and every time."