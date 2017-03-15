Early morning shooting culminates in deadly chase News Early morning shooting culminates in deadly chase A high-speed chase in North Phoenix Wednesday afternoon that ends with the suspect dead actually began with a murder investigation in Ahwatukee. FOX 10's Ty Brennan, Linda Williams and Matt Rodewald reports, in team coverage.

- An early morning shooting in Ahwatukee that killed a man ended in two carjackings and a wild police chase in North Phoenix that had a deadly ending.

The chase came to an end at the intersection of Dove Valley Road and Valley Parkway. SkyFOX was over the scene when the chase came to an end, and an undercover SUV was seen ramming the suspect, who was in a yellow sports car.

At some point prior to the chase, the man accidentally shot himself, and following the chase, he was shot by police.

Carjackings and Pursuit

The first carjacking took place at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bell Road, and the second carjacking took place at 7th Avenue and Union Hills. The second carjacking happened at gunpoint, and involved the yellow sports car the suspect was seen driving in, during the pursuit.

The driver was seen driving fast and recklessly at times. At times during the pursuit, the driver plowed through crowded intersections, and even drove the wrong way.

The pursuit came to an end in the area of Valley Parkway and Dove Valley Road. The suspect was driving the wrong way at the time, and was seen trying to merge back to the northbound lanes. Instead, the driver swerved and fishtailed. Officers moved in with force, with an undercover car seen ramming the the side of the sports car, which pushed it into a light pole.

Officers then surrounded the car, with weapons drawn. Construction workers nearby were seen ducking down behind an excavator. Several minutes later, officers moved in, and pulled the suspect from the car, after which the sports car caught on fire.

"He began some erratic driving and showed some behaviors that were dangerous to the public," said one police officer at the scene. "So, our special assignments unit, or SWAT team, intervened. We made contact with the suspect here at North Valley Parkway and Dove Valley Road. Shots were fired, and the suspect has been pronounced dead at the scene."

The intersection was closed down following the crash. Investigators were seen flying a drone around the area, as a way to help with the investigation.

People in the area said they are still stunned by what happened.

"I realized something was wrong as soon as I heard the crash, but what caught my eye was the helicopters, and then the screeching of the tires." said one man working in the area. "I wish I wouldn't have seen it."

Morning Murder

The chase may have come to a deadly end Wednesday afternoon, but it began dozens of miles away early Wednesday morning, at an apartment complex in Ahwatukee. Phoenix Police received a 911 call from residents at the complex, who heard gunshots. When police entered one of the units, they found a man shot and killed.

"I looked it up online and I was shocked, very surprised," said Char Benz, whose mother lives in the apartment complex. "They're neighborly, and I haven't heard of any sort of issue like this at all."

The suspect managed to leave the area before police arrived. Early on, Phoenix Police were quick to note in the investigation that drug activity may be involved.

Some neighbors said they were not surprised.

"They always have people going in and out of that house but I'm not sure," said Nicholas Hager, who has lived at the apartment complex for five years. "I stay away from them."