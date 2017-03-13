Police: Man beat, bit pregnant ex-girlfriend

- Police are hoping you can help them find the man who allegedly choked and even bit his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

According to Heartland Crime Stoppers, it was back on Wednesday night when Eric Atmore got into a fight with his ex while sitting in a car outside his Winter Haven home. When the 18-year-old victim tried to get away, Atmore, 23, allegedly hit her in the face, chocked her, and bit her on the neck.

Atmore eventually got out of the car and the victim, who is six months pregnant with Atmore’s child, was able to drive away. Atmore has not been seen since.

Crime Stoppers says Atmore has a violent criminal history that involves battery on law enforcement, resisting arrest, and other domestic battery and drug charges.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone who knows where he could be is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.