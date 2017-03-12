Accidents increase in Daytona Beach as Bike Week begins News Accidents increase in Daytona Beach as Bike Week begins Bike Week is here in Daytona Beach.

Sgt. Kelsey Harris, a part of the Criminal Investigations Division with Daytona Beach Police Department said calls for service numbers are up, saying this past weekend appears to be the busiest it’s been in eight years for the event.

"There are a lot of crazy people on the roads,” Jim True of Jacksonville said. “So you watch for them."

Only day three of Bike Week in Daytona Beach, and it's off to a dangerous start.

Sunday: A woman killed after hitting a curb and flying off her bike in Daytona Beach.

Saturday: Six people were hurt, and one man dead in two separate motorcycle crashes in Volusia County.

Friday: Two bikers rushed to the hospital. Daytona Beach police said a drunk driver is to blame.

"It's sad,” Joanne Schrader of Indiatlantic said. “It probably could've been avoided."

The scary start to Bike Week makes enthusiasts like the Schraders even more vigilant.

Mark explained. "We wear a helmet,” Mark explained. “High visibility, make sure people can see me.”

The numbers prove it: Florida is the danger zone for bikers, leading the nation in motorcycle deaths with more than 600 in 2015.

Another report found less than half of all riders wear a helmet.

“You got to have a helmet in Florida," Schrader said. “Can’t live without it.”

A lot of riders at Bike Week said they feel like their life is more important than their ride.

Chris Solitro of Middleburg said he never rides without his helmet.

"My life's important," He explained. "I have a family and I want to live."

Federal statistics point to Central Florida as a hot bed of motorcycle crashes. Orange County tied for 6th-deadliest and Volusia tied for 11th.