Patient shoots, kills self at Viera Hospital

A patient admitted to the ICU at Viera Hospital was found dead after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being brought in by an ambulance.

A statement released by officials from Health First Viera Hospital at 8745 N Wickham Road confirmed that a patient suffered a “fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound with a weapon that was hidden in the patient’s belongings.”

The statement said that no associates, patients or visitors were injured or endangered during the incident. The hospital is implementing additional security screening procedures for patients who are admitted to our hospitals via ambulance.

No names or further details were immediately available.