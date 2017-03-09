WATCH: Wind sweeps girl clutching door off her feet News WATCH: Wind sweeps girl clutching door off her feet A little girl got caught up the wind while trying to get through her front door - literally getting blown away on a windy Ohio day.

Little Madison Gardner, 4, took quite a ride on the front door when a big gust of wind blew the door, along with Madison on it, right open.

"She is totally OK," Brittany Gardner, her mother, told FOX 8. "She was scared at first, then was laughing away at it. She held on until I took her off the handle."

Credit should be given to Madison for holding onto the doorknob with one hand, and what appears to be her mommy's phone in the other, as the door jolted to a stop against the side of the house.

Gardner says little Madison is laughing right along with the video now, which has also been posted to her Facebook page with the song, "Come Fly With Me," by Frank Sinatra.