Police: Chicago woman killed boyfriend by pouring bleach down his throat

CHICAGO (FOX 32 / Sun-Times ) - A Chicago woman has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend after police say she forced him to drink bleach.

It all began when 24-year-old Yasmine Elder of West Englewood got into a fight with 26-year-old Darrius Ellis on Monday morning. Police say Elder then overpowered Ellis, held him down and poured bleach down his throat.

Police were called about 3:26 a.m. Monday to the 6500 block of South Bishop, where Ellis was found outside, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Ellis was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

An autopsy Tuesday showed the cause of death was “complications of forcible administration of a caustic substance,” according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled the death a homicide.

Elder is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.