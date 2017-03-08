Deputies: Man shoots himself while fleeing robbery in Orange County News Deputies: Man shoots himself while fleeing robbery in Orange County An armed robbery suspect is recovering in Orange County after shooting himself while leaving the scene of the crime.

According to a police report, the 18-year-old man, who was with two other men when police arrived, had originally told deputies he had been the victim of a drive-by shooting at the Royal Palms Apartments.

When investigators tried to locate a crime scene in the apartment complex, two other men, ages 21 and 23, told deputies they had been robbed by three men shortly before officers arrived.

Investigators said the trio who reported the drive-by shooting matched the description of the robbery suspects. The men had items with them that belonged to the robbery victims, according to deputies.

While conducting a follow-up investigation, deputies determined the injured man accidentally shot himself while fleeing the robbery scene with the other two men.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

All three suspects were arrested for armed robbery. None of the people involved have been publicly identified.