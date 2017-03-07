MISSING CHILD: Girl, 16, missing from Palm Coast

- The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for 16-year-old Elizabeth Higgens of Palm Coast.

Higgens lives on Filbert Lane, and was reported missing Monday after she didn't return home from Matanzas High School.

Authorities describe Higgens as a "16-year-old white female about 5’2’’ and weighing 135 pounds. She was last seen possibly wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. Her direction of travel is unknown. She has been entered into state and national databases as missing."

“Please help us assist this family and be on the lookout for Elizabeth,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We need everyone to be alert and help us return this teen safely to her family.”

Anyone with information about Elizabeth Higgens’ whereabouts is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 313-4911.