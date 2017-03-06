Florida deputy, trappers pull big gator from swimming hole

Posted:Mar 06 2017 01:51PM EST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 01:51PM EST

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (AP) - People may want to think twice before going for a swim at the Silver Glen Springs Recreation Area in north Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted photos on its official Facebook account of a 13-foot alligator that had "taken residence" in a designated swimming zone in the recreation area near Ocala.

Deputy David Christmas called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Saturday after getting a call about the gator. The wildlife agency called in local trappers who helped the deputy pull the gator from the swimming hole.

The trappers took custody of the gator, and the area was reopened to swimmers.

