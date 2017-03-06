Drunk driver in Maserati laughs after crash, kills mother of 3

A 43-year-old man from Michigan was driving his Maserati an estimated speed of 144 miles per hour in a January fatal car accident. According to the police report, the Italian luxury car slammed into the rear end of another vehicle on Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Township in Michigan, killing a 53-year-old mother of three.

Gregory Allen Belkin had gotten out of his burning Maserati and was laughing as he ran around the other driver’s car, according to Bloomfield Township Police..

According to the New York Daily News, Belkin was allegedly drinking and driving after his girlfriend declined his marriage proposal.

Rhonda T. Williams, 53, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was driving from work to her home when the crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m.