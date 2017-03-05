Orlando's homeless get over 100 bicycles fixed for free News Orlando's homeless get over 100 bicycles fixed for free Joe Jeffreys' bicycle is one of the few things in life he can call his own.

"It's pretty much my livelihood,” Jeffreys told Fox 35 while looking at his bike. “That's my only vehicle."

He fell on hard times in November of last year- losing everything. Sunday, his livelihood, that bicycle, got some much-needed TLC.

"His brakes were working, but they were squealing," Russ Durham said, as he fixed Jeffreys' bicycle.

Durham and his team of 7th Day ReCYCLEry volunteers were getting their hands dirty, fixing upwards of 100 bicycles for free at Downtown Orlando's Homeless Coalition.

Durham is President and Founder of the 7th Day ReCYCLEry Ministry.

"I know several men who have had collisions with automobiles because they had no brakes," He explained.

They were there to help every three months for almost the last decade.

"They need to be safe on the road," Durham explained.

New tires are going on many of the bikes; along with new seats, new chains and new brakes, to name a few.

"We want the people here to know somebody loves them. Somebody cares about them," Durham said.

That sentiment settled in among people at Sunday's event.

"It's a blessing to the community." David Dancy, who got his bicycle fixed, said.

Jeffreys hopes his newly fixed bicycle helps steer his life back in right direction, back on the right path.

"Climbing little by little. That's my way out," He explained.

Durham said they ministry will host the same event in May at the Homeless Coalition in Downtown Orlando.