Police: Daytona man shot, killed woman at pizza parlor

- Daytona Beach police said they have found the body of 22-year-old Michael Guardino who they say shot and killed a woman early Saturday morning.



Police were called to the Italian Pizza and Grill at 515 North Atlantic Ave. around 1 a.m., Saturday after reports of a person being shot.



Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Victoria Akers with a gunshot wound in front of the restaurant.



Akers was taken to Halifax Hospital where she died from her injuries.



Witnesses said Akers was with friends at the restaurant when some sort of argument happened, police said.



Police said the fight turned physical between Guardino and one of Aker's friends after he intervened. That's when Guardino pulled out a gun and shot Aker.



Guardino ran on foot and was hiding from police until citizens found his body in a car parked in a gas station parking lot only about a block from the Italian Pizza and Grill. Police said Guardino and the victim's friend who intervened knew each other.