Denver's baby giraffe being nursed to full health

- The Denver Zoo welcomed a brand new bouncing baby boy giraffe into the world this week and veterinarians are now nursing him to full health.

The zoo said Friday little "Dobby," born Wednesday to his mother, Kipele Janie, had a little trouble standing and nursing, so he had to have a plasma transfusion to boost his immune system.

"We remain optimistic that Dobby's health will improve. However, we are taking his condition seriously. We have also provided Dobby with antibiotics to treat infection in his system and are monitoring his blood daily," says Denver Zoo Associate Veterinarian Betsy Stringer.

Dobby's birth came quietly as the internet was captivated by the impending birth of another calf by a giraffe in New York named April. That birth hasn't occurred yet, but has millions of people watching and waiting on the birth on a live stream from the Animal Adventure Park, which will soon have its first giraffe calf.

The zoo says until Dobby gains strength, he and his mother will remain in the giraffe building, which is closed to the public, so they can have peace and quiet to bond.