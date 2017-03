Embry-Riddle students trained up in what brings aircraft down News Embry-Riddle students trained up in what brings aircraft down When aircraft crash, the immediate questions are why and how can it be prevented from happening again? Students at Daytona Beach's Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University are getting two unique perspectives on crash investigations.

One gives them hands-on time with real wreckage. The other lets them walk through a real air disaster using virtual reality. FOX 35's Tom Johnson shows you how they do it.