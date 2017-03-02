Seminole State campus lockdown lifted

- Seminole State College placed their Sanford-Lake Mary campus on emergency lockdown Thursday morning.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a suspicious person on campus possibly looking to harm himself.

The school released the following statement on their alert website at 9:21 a.m. –

Law enforcement has instructed us to lockdown the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus due to police activity. Please go to a safe area and take precautions until given the all clear. Seminole State is monitoring the situation closely. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning the campus lockdown was lifted. According to school officials, the suspect is a welding student and he eventually turned himself in. No one was hurt or injured during the incident.

The lockdown has been lifted. We will be returning to all business operations. — Seminole State (@SeminoleState) March 2, 2017

Seminole State College says suspect is a welding student & turned himself in; no one hurt. Sheriff's Office will brief us shortly #fox35 — Jackie Orozco (@ReporterJackie) March 2, 2017