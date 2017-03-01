Residents say proposed UCF housing will create 'traffic nightmare' News Residents say proposed UCF housing will create 'traffic nightmare' Many residents in one area tell FOX35 they plan to come to Tuesday's commission meeting to try and convince commissioners to not approve a new plan for student housing. Residents worry this new development will attract crime and make traffic worse.

“They're pretty much taking over all the land back here; we thought it was going to be protected,” said one concerned resident Chris DiDonna.

DiDonna lives in the area that will be directly affected by the developer. The idea behind the development would be to build a multi-use building that includes businesses and student housing for 750 students. It’s an idea that is not sitting well for some neighbors.

"We weren't super thrilled about it. I would say the developers have been good reaching out to us and getting our opinion on it,” said another neighbor Matt Webb. “But what we're really concerned about still is how people are going to actually get in and out of the road right here."

That's one of their main concerns if commissioners approve the plans: traffic.

"It's already dangerous to leave our neighborhood at rush hour. I imagine a whole lot more dangerous when the college students move in. 750 college students move in so there needs to be a light right there,” said DiDonna as he points at Alafaya Trail.

This would affect the East side of Alafaya Trail and North of Park Road. If commissioners approve the plans, noise would be another problem for neighbors.

"The construction will not be fun at all. We actually have a newborn now,” Webb stated.

That's why residents said they want commissioners to approve something different like develop more family homes in their area.

"I don't want my neighborhood to change,” said DiDonna. “I bought this house a year ago from the people I was renting it from, hoping to build a family here and I thought it was going to stay this way that's why I invested in this home."

