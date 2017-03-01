Man accused of unwanted toe-sucking, foot massaging at mall

- A man charged with taking off a woman's shoe and sucking her toes without permission at a mall has been accused of massaging the feet of other women without their consent.

Joseph Jones, of Toledo, was in court Tuesday to face menacing and sexual imposition charges.

He told a judge he is being targeted after earlier pleading not guilty to sexual imposition.

"I'm actually a good person, I'm a business owner," he said in court, where he was placed on electronic monitoring and told not to contact the women who asked for protection orders.

Court records show he was first accused of sucking the toes and kissing the cheek of a store employee at a Toledo mall in December.

Melissa Portala said she told her 18-year-old daughter to contact police after she said Jones asked to see her shoes and then began sucking on her toes. "She froze and didn't know what to do," Portala told WTOL-TV.

Jones told her daughter he'd be back and did return to the store, according to court records.

Two women who work at the same store then came forward to say Jones took off their shoes and began massaging their feet - the first time in July. Another woman said he grabbed her foot.

Jones has been banned from the mall. He has another court date in two weeks.