Deputies: Man fatally shot in Marion County driveway

- The Marion County Sheriffs' Office is investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting call and finding a 6-year-old inside alone while the victim was transported to the hospital.

Deputies arrived at a residence in the area of Willow Road in Silver Springs around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, units discovered an abandoned vehicle that displayed evidence of being involved in a shooting. Deputies quickly discovered the actual shooting occurred a short distance away on the edge of a nearby driveway.

As police secured the scene, they found a 6-year-old child inside alone. At the same time, a woman called 911 and said she was currently driving the shooting victim Jeffery Todd Aaron, Jr. to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Aaron later died from his injuries at the hospital.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111. Citizens can also phone anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867.